Juan Williams: 'I think Elizabeth Warren is serving Joe Biden's ends' by staying in the race

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is likely to have a disappointing Super Tuesday, as partial results show the Massachusetts senator trailing in her home state, Fox News political analyst Juan Williams said.

"With regard to Massachusetts, the big surprise to me is it's really between Sanders and Joe Biden," Williams told the Fox Decision Desk. "She could be third in her home state ... and then the question is, 'Well, whose vote is she taking?'"

"Looks to me like she is serving Joe Biden's ends...I think she is hurting Bernie Sanders."

— Juan Williams

WARREN STRUGGLES IN HER OWN HOME STATE AS SANDERS TARGETS MASSACHUSETS

Speaking to supporters in Detroit, Warren struck an optimistic message, saying, "This moment will not come our way again, this is our moment to choose hope over fear, this is our moment to choose courage over cynicism, this is our moment to dream big ... and win."

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume questioned "how much bounce" Warren is likely to garner in a state like Michigan if she "just finished third" in Massachusetts, with Williams adding that it appears Warren's low polling will wind up hurting Sanders, who has had his eye trained on the state.

"Looks to me like she is serving Joe Biden's ends," Williams said, adding, "I think she is hurting Bernie Sanders."

