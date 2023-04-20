Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Jordan torches Biden: He made Hunter laptop intel letter 'seem organic' after Blinken outed as 'impetus'

Jordan says this kept crucial information from the American people

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Jim Jordan: This was a total political operation

Jim Jordan: This was a total political operation

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sounds off on 'The Ingraham Angle' following Morell testimony, claims from IRS official's lawyer.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said then-candidate Joe Biden wrongly made the letter from 51 intelligence officials claiming Hunter's laptop was Russian disinformation "seem organic" despite allegedly knowing his soon-to-be State Department chief helped "strategize" it.

The letter, signed by 51 individuals — including Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan, Bush-era CIA Director Michael Hayden, former DNI James Clapper, former CIA chief of staff Jeremy Bash, former acting CIA Director Michael Morell and former National Intelligence Council Chair Thomas Finger — asserted the laptop had "classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

Morell testified before Jordan's committee and that of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, that then-Biden campaign adviser Antony Blinken was "the impetus" behind the October 2020 letter's inception.

"When the story came out on Oct. 14, 2020, about the ‘Biden business operation’ and whether then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved, there was some concern that he was — then quickly it turns into this political operation — that letter that became the basis for suppressing the story and keeping it from the American people just days before the most important election we have," he said.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN, BLINKEN ORCHESTRATED INTEL LETTER TO DISCREDIT HUNTER LAPTOP STORY, EX-CIA OFFICIAL SAYS

Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden delivers remarks to State Department staff, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden delivers remarks. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"The 14th, the [New York] Post has a story. The 17th, Tony Blinken… contacts Mike Morell and gets him interested in this. Mike Morell looks at it the next day, organizes on the 18th all these other people to sign the letter. The 19th, the letter goes out."

Jordan added Morell concocted the letter in time for the NBC presidential debate on Oct. 22 because he thought Donald Trump would bring up the laptop issue, which the then-president did.

Morell and Blinken wanted a statement Joe Biden could use to rebut Trump's likely allegations, "because, as Mr. Morell said, they wanted [Biden] to win," he continued.

The laptop indeed did come up, to which Biden cited the letter, and Trump wondered aloud if the public was to believe the laptop was therefore another "Russia, Russia, Russia [hoax]."

WHITE HOUSE INSISTS NO 'POLITICAL INTERFERENCE' IN HUNTER BIDEN PROBE AFTER IRS WHISTLEBLOWER COMES FORWARD

Ex-CIA acting director Michael Morell speaks in 2019. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Jordan later claimed Biden Presidential Campaign Chairman Steven Ricchetti called Morell after the fact and thanked him for his work.

"It was a total political operation, and the most important fact is [the letter] was false. [The laptop] wasn't Russian disinformation. The laptop story looks to be true."

Jordan and host Laura Ingraham said Trump's stated concern the letter was politicized turned out to be correct.

"The way then-Vice President Biden did it was he made it seem like it was organic — and understand it was choreographed all the way," Jordan added.

The chairman further noted the 51 officials' names on the joint letter were accompanied by their current or former titles, giving the document the "imprimatur" of accuracy.

"That's the scariest thing of all," he said. "And that letter became the basis for keeping this information from the American people."

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and breaking news, and has covered the annual CPAC conference for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.