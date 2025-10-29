Jon Stewart sparks social media backlash by comparing Mamdani to Jackie Robinson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media users criticized Comedy Central host Jon Stewart Tuesday for comparing New York City democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani to baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

During an interview with Mamdani on "The Daily Show," Stewart said the Muslim candidate was having a "bit of a Jackie Robinson moment," suggesting Mamdani trailblazing a political path as an ethnic minority was like Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

"Honestly, I think any New Yorker who looks at someone getting an opportunity — who’s representing communities that have not been as represented — a Muslim, a young person, a progressive, a democratic socialist, there are so many different communities that are looking to you," Stewart said.

"And this — I hate to put it on you — is a bit of a Jackie Robinson moment. And I know that probably wields some weight. But man, oh man, what an exciting opportunity."

CLINTON CAMPAIGN ALUM URGES JEFFRIES, SCHUMER NOT TO 'TAKE THE BAIT,' GET 'BULLIED' INTO MAMDANI ENDORSEMENT

Multiple prominent social media users blasted Stewart’s comments.

Conservative, pro-Jewish commentator "The Persian Jewess" accused the late-night host of hypocrisy.

She wrote, "Jon Stewart makes around $25 Million/yr for The Daily Show. His staff make $65K to $110K/yr. If he likes communism so much, he should share his million dollar paycheck with his staff instead of pushing a pro-terrorist radical on New York City."

Conservative commentator Paul Szypula said Stewart disgraced Robinson’s legacy with the comparison.

"Jon Stewart disgraces the great legacy of baseball’s Jackie Robinson by comparing Zohran Mamdani to him. Robinson was a hero who helped break the color barrier in MLB. Mamdani is a jihadist who is helping break NYC into pieces. Shame on Stewart."

ZOHRAN MAMDANI LANDS LONG-WAITED KEY ENDORSEMENT IN NEW YORK CITY MAYORAL RACE

Conservative podcaster Dave Rubin slammed the host, stating, "Jon Stewart could’ve been a sane liberal bulwark against the radical lunatic democrats. Instead, he cheered them on. Eventually, he’ll realize he was just a pawn…"

Sports journalist Michele Tafoya wrote, "So now Jon Stewart thinks antisemitic socialists are like Jackie Robinson? The same Jon Stewart that fought for 9/11 first responders who died after terrorists flew into the World Trade Center? Did he ask Mamdani to denounce terrorism?"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Conservative activist James Lindsay ripped Stewart’s comparison of Mamdani to Robinson.

"Jackie Robinson literally couldn't eat at restaurants or stay at hotels due to his race, while nepo kids like Mamdani grew up in the wealth like attending a $60k/yr private school and being the kid of a famous filmmaker. Jon Stewart is a propagandist."

Musician John Ondrasik commented, "This should forever eliminate @jonstewart from a seat at the culture table. I can’t think of anything more revolting than equating a terrorist socialist simp to Jackie Robinson."