Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Jon Stewart argues Netanyahu would have to 'bomb himself' for endangering Jewish people

Stewart argued Netanyahu endangered the 'likelihood of a surviving Jewish state' with his military actions in Gaza

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Jon Stewart claims Netanyahu's actions put Israel's survival at risk Video

Jon Stewart claims Netanyahu's actions put Israel's survival at risk

Talk show host Jon Stewart and his guest Peter Beinart agreed that Israel's current actions are endangering the future of the Jewish people by radicalizing others against them.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jon Stewart blasted Israel's current policy towards Gaza on "The Daily Show" Monday, calling its actions "self-evidently inhumane and horrific."

With "Jewish Currents" editor-at-large Peter Beinart, Stewart reflected on how he is condemned by other Jewish people as a "bad Jew" for speaking out about the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Stewart said Jewish people often think of themselves as the underdog, but, "What happens when David becomes Goliath?" 

He derided pro-Israeli commentators for denying the conflict is a genocide, arguing it is "purposeful starvation."

UN COMMISSION ACCUSES ISRAEL OF 'EXTERMINATION' IN CONTROVERSIAL REPORT

Jon Stewart speaks about Israel and Gaza

Jon Stewart lamented how other Jews condemned him for questioning Israel's policy towards Palestinians. (The Daily Show)

"I feel like a crazy person. I feel like I'm watching something that is so self-evidently inhumane and horrific," he added.

Stewart argued that the ongoing conflict is not only a moral hazard, but hazardous to the existence of Israel itself. 

"And to be told that I have to shut up because I risk the Jewish state by speaking out? I would say the opposite," he said. "I think they're putting the likelihood of a surviving Jewish state much more at risk with this type of action."

"I think they're the ones that are being anti - if you want to define - [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, with that definition of antisemitism, would probably have to bomb himself," he added. 

Beinart, for his part, claimed that Palestinians "behaved like Gandhi" by participating in "overwhelmingly non-violent" marches in Gaza seven years ago, alleging that the U.S. supports Israel shutting down peaceful protests. 

"When they do non-violent boycotts, we criminalize the boycotts. When they go to the International Criminal Court, we sanction the International Criminal Court," he added, referencing the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement and President Donald Trump's sanctions against the ICC for issuing an arrest warrant for Netanyahu.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Netanyahu speaks in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the audience at a conference in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 27, 2025.  (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beinart appeared to insinuate Hamas' October 7 terror attacks were understandable in light of all this.

"We essentially send the message to Palestinians that non-violent protests, that ethical protest resistance, doesn't work. And that makes it easier for Hamas to commit the crimes that they did on October 7," he said.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.