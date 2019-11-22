Media mogul, Braves owner backs Bloomberg, says Trump causing 'chaos'

Media mogul John Malone indicated on Thursday that President Trump wasn't the right person to lead the country, arguing that his administration had produced "chaos."

“Half the people that he’s hired and thrown under the bus are now trying to kill him. I mean, what kind of thing is that? It’s chaos," he told CNBC.

“I just don’t think he’s the right guy to do it. He just doesn’t build a team, I think that’s the No. 1 problem."

Malone is the chairman of Liberty Media, which owns the Atlanta Braves baseball team and has a 71 percent ownership of Sirius XM satellite radio.

His comments came as House Democrats pressed on with an impeachment inquiry against the president and Trump's administration saw a succession of high-profile departures like former National Security Adviser (NSA) John Bolton. Bolton was Trump's third NSA since he took office in 2017.

Malone said that he would support former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg if he ran for president in 2020, although he wasn't sure if the billionaire had "much of a chance."

While Bloomberg hasn't officially announced his run, he's filed to place his name on multiple state primary ballots, including Texas and Michigan.

During his Thursday interview, Malone added that Trump has done a lot of "great" things but "I just don’t think he’s the right guy to do it."