Joe Concha rips '60 Minutes' over 'bias,' 'sloppiness' and 'laziness' in Joe Biden interview

The Hill media reporter Joe Concha joined the chorus of critics of CBS News over its “60 Minutes” interview with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, describing it as a blatant example of the media's bias and "sloppiness."

"Let me give you a microcosm of sloppiness in terms of Biden and questions we’ve seen recently," Concha told "America's Newsroom" Tuesday.

"On Sunday, 17 million people watched ['60 Minutes'], it was one of the most-watched programs of the year," Concha said. "For whatever reason, CBS decided to tape the Biden interview six days in advance. As a result ... the interviewer, Nora O’Donnell asked him at one point, 'Do you think the Hunter Biden story is a product of Russian disinformation?'

"The problem with that question was that a couple days later, The New York Times concluded that Russian disinformation had nothing to do with the Hunter Biden story," Concha went on. "The director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, also said, 'There isn’t Russian disinformation involved here.' Joe Biden is asked that and answers the question in front of 17 million people based on antiquated information."

According to Concha, the "60 Minutes" "of years past" would have demanded a follow-up with Biden to correct the record.

"We see bias," he said, "but we also see sloppiness and, quite frankly, laziness."

Critics accused the network of "handing Biden a free campaign commercial full of softball questions," but the kid-glove treatment came as no surprise to Concha.

"The theme that I’ve seen over and over again, as far as Joe Biden and questions, is that he is not asked very much about his policy positions or his perspective on things like trade or education or gun policy or foreign policy or law enforcement or automation. That’s a pretty big deal," he said.

"Overall, a good chunk of the questions toward him ... seem to focus on President Trump."