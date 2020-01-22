Biden raises eyebrows during tense exchange with CBS News reporter

Former Vice President Joe Biden drew plenty of reactions on Wednesday over a tense exchange with a CBS News reporter on the campaign trail.

While Biden was swarmed by many reporters in Mason City, Iowa, CBS political correspondent Ed O'Keefe pressed him about his ongoing clash with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., over Biden's record on Social Security. It came after Sanders had apologized to the 2020 frontrunner after a surrogate wrote a piece claiming Biden had a serious "corruption problem."

"Yesterday, you said you accepted Bernie's apology, now you're attacking him. Why are you doing that?" O'Keefe loudly asked in the crowded area as Biden was walking away. "Why wasn't this apology enough, Mr. Vice President? Why attack Sanders?"

Biden then turned around seemed to have mocked O'Keefe, repeatedly shouting "Why, why, why?"

"You're getting nervous, man! Calm down, it's okay," Biden told the reporter, putting his hands on his shoulder and chest. "He apologized for saying that I was corrupt. He didn't say anything about whether or not I was telling the truth about Social Security."

Biden made a fist and gently pounded O'Keefe's chest and walked away.

The exchange between Biden and O'Keefe raised plenty of eyebrows on social media with some calling it "weird" and "bizarre."

"Biden comes very close to fully freaking out on @edokeefe," Grabien founder Tom Elliott reacted.

Others joked that Biden had "assaulted" the journalist.

"Surely this is an assault on the free press worthy of several days of breathless coverage," Republican strategist Luke Thompson quipped.

"Even grabbed and assaulted him," conservative commentator Stephen Miller sarcastically added.