Jimmy Kimmel posts photo with Norman Lear on social media ahead of return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, having recently weathered the temporary suspension of his show, posted a photo of himself Tuesday with the late Norman Lear, who was once singled out by former President Richard Nixon as one of his "enemies."

After days of being at the center of a national political firestorm about free speech and the differences between "cancel culture" and "consequence culture," Kimmel posted a photo of himself with Lear on Instagram with the words "Missing this guy today." It marked his first public comments since he was taken off the air last week and comes just hours before his return Tuesday night.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" had been pulled off the air after Kimmel's remarks about the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk sparked outrage, a veiled threat from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and two major ABC affiliate owners yanking his program across the country. Kimmel had falsely suggested the alleged killer was a MAGA supporter, although he's reportedly said he was taken out of context.

The Walt Disney Company announced Monday that after "thoughtful conversations" with Kimmel, it decided to return the show to the airwaves. Sinclair and Nexstar, two major ABC affiliate owners, will continue to preempt the show, however.

WHY ABC OUSTED JIMMY KIMMEL FOR CALLING CHARLIE KIRK’S KILLER A MAGA MEMBER

Lear was a legendary screenwriter and producer who died in 2023 at the age of 101. His sitcoms were massively popular in their day and touched on social topics, including racism, homosexuality and war. Some of his hit shows he created and produced include "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons," and "Good Times."

Lear was also known for having been on Nixon’s list of political opponents across a variety of industries and institutions.

The list became well known during investigations by the Senate Watergate Committee in June 1973, when then-White House Counsel John Dean disclosed a memo entitled "Dealing with our Political Enemies."

In a 2016 interview with Democracy Now!, Lear likened Nixon to Donald Trump, then a candidate for president.

JIMMY KIMMEL CANCELLATION SPARKS FIERCE CELEBRITY SPLIT IN HOLLYWOOD

Kimmel has become one of Trump's fiercest critics in the late-night circuit and has even fundraised for the Democratic Party.

His feud with Trump and the conservative movement has come at a unique time when many argue the late-night talk show format is seeing its twilight, with streaming and podcasts becoming alternate options for entertainment.

Kimmel himself has evolved over the years from a more apolitical comedian to one more focused on left-leaning-punditry, potentially alienating viewers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.