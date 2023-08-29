JESSE WATTERS: Why a Biden impeachment inquiry must be opened immediately

Jesse Watters discusses how the National Archive revealed it has more than 5,000 emails tied to alleged Joe Biden pseudonyms on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The National Archives has just admitted that they have in their possession over 5,000 emails tied to Joe Biden's alias email accounts. Joe Biden as vice president used three different aliases, Robin Ware, Robert L Peters, and JRB Ware.

None of these are Biden Secret Service code names. These are secret email accounts that Joe Biden was using to exchange covert messages with Hunter Biden, other Biden family members, friends and staffers.

And the persnickety librarians at the archives, who are salivating to see Trump in prison over a paperwork dispute, are stonewalling the release of over 5,000 secret Biden emails. They're saying sorting through the secret emails will take years. The National Archives, they have 3,000 employees, it takes less than 15 seconds to read an email, so, you do the math. Another cover-up.

Joe Biden's lawyers will have sharpies and they get to redact what they consider private or privileged. Hunter, I'm flying to Ukraine tomorrow, call me about the prosecutor we were talking about, redacted.

There's a good chance we won't see most of these emails for years, which is why House Republicans need to open an impeachment inquiry immediately.

