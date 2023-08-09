Expand / Collapse search
Biden flicks bug off reporter's shirt as he defends climate record

The president claimed he already declared a national climate emergency 'practically speaking'

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Biden brushes bug off reporter's shirt during interview as he discusses climate record Video

President Biden noticed a bug on his Weather Channel interviewer's shirt while he defended his administration's climate change record.

President Joe Biden flicked a bug off of The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams on Wednesday during an interview as he defended his climate record. 

"Mr. President, you call climate change a code red for humanity. The World Health Organization said it will cause an additional quarter of a million deaths a year starting in 2030. Are you prepared to declare a national emergency with respect to climate change?" Abrams asked. 

Biden said that he has already done that through rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and conserving "more land." 

He also said that it was "the existential threat."

President Biden joins The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams for an interview focused on climate.  (Screenshot/TheWeatherChannel)

BIDEN WANDERS OFF SET AS NICOLE WALLACE WRAPS SOFTBALL MSNBC INTERVIEW

"So you’ve already declared that national emergency?" Abrams followed up. 

The president said Abrams had a bug on her and flicked it off, before she asked again if he had already declared a national climate emergency.

"Practically speaking, yes," he responded. 

Biden designated the Grand Canyon a historic national park on Tuesday as part of a $44 million commitment "to strengthen climate resilience across our national park system." 

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's environmental efforts at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California, on June 19, 2023. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

BIDEN CLIMATE CZAR JOHN KERRY LIKENS D-DAY INVASION TO BATTLING CLIMATE CHANGE: ‘THE FIGHT OF OUR TIMES’

The designation blocks future mining of uranium, the key element used to power nuclear reactors and for other medical, industrial and defense purposes. 

While giving a speech at Red Butte Airfield in Arizona on his climate agenda on Tuesday, Biden said that Grand Canyon was one of "Earth’s nine wonders."

"Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none that is grander than the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon — one of the Earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally. Think of that. You know, it's amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world," Biden said.

View of the Grand Canyon from an airplane window

The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard, en route to Grand Canyon National Park Airport, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The president said later that the Grand Canyon was actually "one of the seven wonders of the world."

Biden touted his administration's climate efforts during the interview as well. 

"Last year, I signed the largest climate bill in the history not only of the United States, but literally in the history of the world. It’s the biggest investment in climate conservation and environmental justice ever anywhere in the history of the world," he said. 

Fox News' Lindsey Kornick and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.