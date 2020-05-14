Watters: Trump support for lockdown protests showing Dem govs to be 'moms grounding their citizens'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said Thursday that President Trump is successfully harnessing growing frustration in states run by Democratic governors who continue to impose severe lockdowns on their citizens and their businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Trump has now tapped into this rebellious American attitude that says 'We are not going to take it anymore' in these three states that are critical to reelection," said Watters, referencing Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The "Watters' World" host added that the Democratic leaders of those states -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers -- have acted like "moms grounding their citizens" and claimed "all hell is breaking loose" because of their "massive shutdown orders."

In Pennsylvania, the activist group ReopenPA is holding its second rally at the State Capitol in Harrisburg on Friday to demand that Wolf begin working with the state legislature following his threats to counties planning to defy his order, according to Lancaster news outlet LNP.

In Wisconsin, the state's Supreme Court struck down Evers' "safer-at-home" order Wednesday, which had been extended through the end of May. The court's decision led to bars in some communities throwing open their doors Wednesday evening.

On "The Five," Watters remarked that Trump should be able to convert the growing opposition to the lockdowns into a reelection victory.

"He is now on the people's side and all he has to do now is just ride this wave of freedom into November against these moms grounding their citizens," Watters added.

"So I know Democrats love to smother small business. I know that they are anti-capitalists. I know they hate freedom. But if they can resist those natural urges and just let the American people work, I think we can all be happy again."