Jesse Watters on Trump’s lawsuit against Big Tech: Hunter Biden, Wuhan lab stories were 'suppressed'





"Outnumbered" co-panelist Jesse Watters said on Wednesday that President Trump’s lawsuit against big tech giants may not be harmful, however, it "speaks on behalf of the Americans who have been treated unfairly" by them. Watters, author of the new book, "How I Saved the World," said the media and Big Tech companies worked together to "suppress" stories about Hunter Biden and the suspected Wuhan, China lab leak before the 2020 election.

READ IT: TRUMP LAWSUITS AGAINST TWITTER, FACEBOOK, GOOGLE OVER ALLEGED BIG TECH CENSORSHIP

JESSE WATTERS: The president is an avenger and he’s doing it not only for himself, but on behalf of the American people. That’s why it’s a class-action lawsuit. He and the American people have been treated very unfairly by these Big Tech giants, and it’s not just the shadow-banning and the censorship.

There was a conspiracy involving these corporations to suppress the Republican October surprise. They had the Biden family out there exposed, in terms of taking big wires from China and Moscow, and they were holding ‘ten for the big guy.’ That would have blown up the race right there and that would have tipped in the president’s favor. There is a study on that.

They also suppressed factual information about the lab leak, and they said anybody telling the truth about that was lying. And that was also very wrong. They are engaged in a ton of anticompetitive practices, anti-business practices, and need to be held accountable. That’s what the president is doing. They just ripped this guy’s vocal cords out of his throat at a very critical time in our nation's history.

So, do I think the lawsuit is going anywhere? I’ve got to be honest, these guys have so much cash to burn, they could tie this thing up for years in litigation. I don’t think you will see the discovery. That’s not the point. The president is trying to do something to correct an injustice for the American people, and this is something we expect our leaders to do, and we’ll see how it shakes out.

