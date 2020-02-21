Jesse Watters on Trump's rally performances: Democrats don't get it's 'partially entertainment'

"The Five" took a look at President Trump's recent rally performances where the commander-in-chief transformed into the entertainer-in-chief, blistering his opposition.

"This was the first time, I think, that he referred to his presidency as a show. And for people who ... used to be critical of Trump, who are no longer critical, [they] are the people that can discern the difference between the job [Trump is doing as president] and the show," Co-host Greg Gutfeld said of Trump's performance at a Las Vegas rally Friday.

TRUMP KICKS OFF THIRD RALLY IN WEST COAST CAMPAIGN BLITZ AHEAD OF NEVADA CAUCUSES

At the rally Trump referenced his friendship with "The Apprentice" creator Mark Burnett -- who also produced CBS' "Survivor" franchises.

"Mark Burnett said this is the greatest reality show in history," Trump claimed, adding that someone could take "The Apprentice," combine it with "Survivor" and "multiply" them by 10,000 and still fall short of the show that the Democratic presidential candidates are putting on.

Gutfeld said Democrats are starting to understand after Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate that Trump has a "skill set" none of the candidates do.

"After the debate you saw a sense of the Democrats' realization that this wasn't luck, impulsiveness or Russian bots that elected him, that this is a unique skill set that only he possesses and that they can't beat," Gutfeld said.

Co-host Jesse Watters brought up how the media continues to fact check the president's "jokes."

"They they don't get that this is partially entertainment," Watters said.

"Because they have zero sense of humor," Fox Business' Dagen McDowell responded. "They can't detect what is funny. His jokes land and are funny because they are true. He has that ability to pick off all his candidates."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Geraldo Rivera compared Trump to a "great fighter," saying he can spot weaknesses in his opponents.

"He finds the weak spot wherever it is. He's like a great fighter. He knows," Rivera said. "And he's also he's such an oversized personality that he blocks out the sun."