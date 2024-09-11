JESSE WATTERS: Kamala's strategy was to provoke Trump and distract you from her record

Fox News host Jesse Watters analyzes some voters' reaction to the performances by Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump at the ABC News Presidential Debate Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

HOUSE REPUBLICANS LAMENT TRUMP'S ‘TERRIBLE’ DEBATE PERFORMANCE: ‘LET HER GET UNDER HIS SKIN’

JESSE WATTERS: Nobody's perfect. Certainly not me, certainly not you, and certainly not Donald Trump. But an imperfect Donald Trump still beats Kamala Harris at her best. And neither Trump nor Harris were at their best last night.

They were at their very realest. Kamala was well-rehearsed, composed, aggressive. But voters still don't have a clue about what she wants to do. Trump was emotional, undisciplined, but his vision for America was clear, and he owned the big moments.

Kamala was steady, but didn't have a moment. She triggered Trump for 90 minutes, then cocked her head and smirked.

The Times says immediate reaction from political analysts favored Ms. Harris, whose attacks appeared to rattle Mr. Trump.

But not all voters, especially those undecided few who could sway the election, were effusive about the vice president's performance. Kamala's strategy was to provoke Trump and distract you from her record, a cowardly strategy for someone who wants to lead the country.