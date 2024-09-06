JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris was hoping for Trump to hit a legal pothole in October

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses the struggles facing Vice President Kamala Harris on the road to the White House on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

HARRIS FAILING TO COBBLE TOGETHER BIDEN'S WINNING 2020 COALITION: ANALYSIS

JESSE WATTERS: Major blow for the Harris campaign today, after the Manhattan judge in Trump's hush money case delayed sentencing until after the election.

Harris was hoping for Trump to hit a legal pothole in October. And now, legally, Trump has a clear road ahead. Reality is setting in, and the Obama world is telling Democrats not to get their hopes up.

They say it's very possible that if the election were held today, Trump would win. That's what we've been telling you. Democrat numbers guru Nate Silver says, "Let's talk about the elephant in the room – the Electoral College is starting to look like a challenge for Kamala Harris."

After a slew of what Silver calls mediocre polls for Harris, he's forecasting Trump winning every single battleground by 1 to 4 points.

Silver gives Trump a 62% chance of winning and the Clinton's are sharpening their knives.

Even Biden's going to watch Tuesday's debate with low expectations. His team thinks Kamala Harris' public performances are uneven and often not reassuring. They worry she struggles under the glare of national pressure.

They find her risk-averse to the point of paralysis. So if Kamala Harris chokes under pressure and freezes with indecision, shouldn't they be warming her up with interviews instead of throwing her into the biggest debate of her life? Cold?