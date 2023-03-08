JESSE WATTERS: Going to Mexico now is like walking into a warzone

Jesse Watters cautions Americans, particularly spring breakers, going to Mexico, about the immense danger posed by cartels overrunning the country on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SENATORS PUSH BILL DESIGNATING CARTELS AS ‘TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS’ AFTER AMERICANS KILLED IN MEXICO

JESSE WATTERS: Acapulco was Hollywood's playground. But then the cartels came in and the celebrities booked trips to Monaco and St. Barts. And Mexico was forced to start selling itself at a discount. They went from catering to the rich and famous to hosting spring break. Dude, there's going to be chicks walking around in a bikini in front of us.

Spring break in Mexico has become the biggest event of the year. At least 30,000 college kids fly in every March and April and go all out. Every parent, especially every parent of daughters, when they hear, "Hey, Dad. A bunch of us are going to go to Mexico for spring break. I promise I'll be good, Daddy. We're not even going to leave the resort." I don't know. But I know better than anybody that after a few drinks, sometimes it's fun to leave the resort. It's an adventure. But the worst decision spring breakers can make is to talk to somebody like me.

Now, if you were going down to Panama City Beach, all you had to worry about was Watters. But if you're going to go to Mexico, you're walking into a warzone. If you think the Mexican government is going to protect an 18-year-old from the University of Alabama, good luck. They're on their own. The only thing protecting college kids in Mexico is the security at the Ritz-Carlton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And some of the hottest spring break locations are smack dab in the middle of cartel territory, like Cabo, which is right in the middle of the Sinaloa cartel turf. Puerto Vallarta is controlled by the Gilead school cartels, and the Juarez cartel owns Cancun and Riviera Maya.