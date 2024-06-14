JESSE WATTERS: Democrats feel abandoned by a party fixated on Trump, they never hear solutions

Fox News host Jesse Watters shares how the Democratic Party is "pivoting" and kicking off "Seniors for Biden" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Joe's wandering off in Italy, headbutting the Pope, and his wife's hanging out with Jane Fonda. How is this race even close? This comes after Joe showed up to a black family's home with fried chicken. Democrats say they're banking on the baby boomers to do the heavy lifting for them. It's all they have left after Biden shattered their young, Black, Hispanic and Muslim coalition. Obama has got to be shaking his head like: You did what to my coalition? There's something in common with all of those voters. They feel abandoned by a party, not fixated on them, but fixated on their opponent. They never hear solutions. All they hear is Trump, Trump, Trump.

They're out of material, and it's showing, even David Axelrod is trying to shake him awake.

Now, at the end of the day, Americans white, black, young and old want a nice, affordable dinner with family and friends without having to worry. And while you're at the dinner. Who would you rather have join you, Donald Trump or Joe Biden?