Jesse Watters clarifies calls to even the score after US bald eagle killed: We put a hit out on the wrong bird

Fox News host Jesse Watters clarified Tuesday that he isn't calling for a hit against the Venezuelan national bird, the Troupial, but rather the Honduran scarlet macaw.

Watters joked about evening the score against the national bird after two Honduran nationals — Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, both 20 — were arrested last week after allegedly shooting and killing a North American bald eagle.

The duo killed the national bird in Nebraska with the intention of eating it, according to local authorities.

Watters said his team was upset over the news, but in their haste, called for a hit against the wrong bird.

"'Primetime' team has discovered the identity of the national bird of Venezuela. It is called the Troupial. It is an orange and black bird. It kind of looks like an oriole, and quite frankly, doesn't look as scrumptious as a bald eagle," he said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BALD EAGLE, ONCE A DYING BREED, MAKING GROUNDBREAKING COMEBACK ACROSS COUNTRY

"Nevertheless, we will be sending Dana Loesch to Venezuela to seek vengeance on their bird. So watch out, Troupials — you're on notice."

However, the bird the "Primetime" team was really seeking was the scarlet macaw.

"That would have been more fitting because it was the two Honduran nationals who tried to eat our symbol of freedom," Watters clarified Tuesday.

Hernandez-Tziquin and Zetino-Hernandez were cited for unlawful possession of the eagle, according to a press release from the Stanton County Sheriff's office. Both could face "more serious charges" as the investigation into the killing continues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bald eagles are a protected species under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940, which prohibits anyone without a special permit from hurting or killing the birds, or taking their parts, nests or eggs, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.