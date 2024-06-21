Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Biden has zero room for error from now until November

32% give the economy positive marks, a record-high during Biden’s presidency: Fox News poll

Fox News host Jesse Watters previews what's at stake in next week's debate between President Biden and former President Trump on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters claims President Biden "can't afford to lose one more voter" before November on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

FOX NEWS POLL: THREE-POINT SHIFT IN BIDEN-TRUMP MATCHUP SINCE MAY

JESSE WATTERS: Trump, has a way of charming the wealthy because he comes from that world. He knows all they want is a prosperous country and common sense policies. The former president raked in $170 million last month, completely shredding Biden's cash advantage. Some of that money came from billionaires, like $50 million from Timothy Mellon, the heir to the Mellon family banking fortune. That's one of the biggest donations in political history, but a lot of cash came from small donations, fueled by Trump's conviction in May. Trump's up in every swing state and in deep blue Minnesota, he edges out Biden when RFK Junior's on the ballot. A Republican hasn't won Minnesota since Nixon. Compared to 2020, Trump's up 19 points with Blacks and eight with Hispanics. The New York Times has Biden down five points with women compared to four years ago. What this all means is that Biden has zero room for error from now until November. He can't afford to lose one more voter.

