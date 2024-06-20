Billionaires Michael Bloomberg, Timothy Mellon back their candidates in 2024 race and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

BIG MONEY MOVES – Billionaires Michael Bloomberg, Timothy Mellon back their candidates in crucial 2024 race. Continue reading …

QUESTIONING AUTHORITY – Trump classified docs judge to determine alleged 'unlawful' selection of Special Counsel Jack Smith. Continue reading …

'CAN'T GET COPS' – More blue cities using drones for some 911 calls, expert says: ‘They can’t get cops'. Continue reading …

TRAGIC TURN – Parents on vacation with children drown after getting caught in rip current. Continue reading …

CASH DASH – Biden, Trump flex re-election hauls for May. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

FOX NEWS POLL – Americans weigh in on new border restrictions. Continue reading …

'RAINBOW LIPSTICK' ON A PIG – Log Cabin leader blasts Biden for assuming LGBT vote in the bag for Dems. Continue reading …

'LYNCH MOBS' – Biden admin official who bashed the police as racist, called to defund ICE, earns big promotion. Continue reading …

‘FIGHT BACK’ – AG to sue New York over 'unconstitutional lawfare' against Trump. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

'POOR POLLING' – Democrats, commentators dismiss Trump's polling gains among Black voters. Continue reading …

MINIMAL GOVERNMENT 'INTRUSION' – West Coast families fleeing to this red state for homeschooling freedoms. Continue reading …

‘CALLING OUT THE CRAZINESS’ – Ex-Trump aide emerged as unlikely TikTok star by mocking liberals. Continue reading …

'MAKE THE STREETS SAFER' – Blue city orders overnight curfew on certain stores as drug abuse, crime runs rampant. Continue reading …

-

OPINION

JANET YELLEN – Americans are losing loved ones to opioids, but the Biden administration is taking action. Continue reading …

SIMON HANKINSON – America's alarmingly high terror threat just keeps climbing the more we fling open our doors. Continue reading …

-

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Debate, but don't take the bait. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Trump's 'happy disruptor strategy is powerful'. See video …

SEAN HANNITY – I fully expect a return of 'Jacked-up Joe'. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – The left should be called 'truthphobic' the next time they freak out about facts. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

'WINDOW DRESSING' – Chicago to hide crime woes when Dem VIPs come to town. Continue reading …

HIGHWAY STAR – Meet the American who created highway rest areas, Allan Williams, small-town engineer. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – What was Justin Timberlake drinking? Why is Grimace a hero? Continue reading …

RISKY BUSINESS – Ex-Yankees star hopes Trevor Bauer gets another chance in MLB. Continue reading …

KOALA CUTENESS – The Brookfield Zoo Chicago has welcomed two male koalas to their new home — the first-ever addition of koalas to the zoo in its 90-year history. See video …

WATCH

JASON CHAFFETZ – They went after Trump for 'paperwork issues'. See video …

AUSTAN GOOLSBEE – The US can cut rates if inflation stays around 2%. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"While we definitely have accurately documented Biden's very troubling cognitive struggles for years, we've been way ahead of the curve. Don't expect that Joe Biden that we see on a daily basis to show up at that debate."

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.