Jesse Watters: Biden admin 'has not done anything' about terrorists entering US through southern border

Fox News host Jesse Watters said he worries about the Biden administration not having done anything about terrorists crossing over the southern border into the United States on "The Five."

WATTERS: We're going to see terrorist groups reconstitute in Afghanistan. I think we should assume that. But we just have to keep our eyes on them with this surveillance up in the sky. That's why we have such expensive satellites. I'm worried also about the southern border, because if all of a sudden you can have all these terrorist groups set up in Afghanistan, what makes you think they're not setting up in the Northern Triangle, in Mexico? And we just learned that 56 people on the terror watch list were nabbed crossing the southern border. And we have … hundreds of thousands of gotaways every six months. So some terrorist from Afghanistan or from wherever has crossed into our southern border, into our country. And the Biden administration has not done anything about it. That's what worries me.

