Democrats being hypocritical in attacks on GOP over criticism of latest impeachment witness, Jesse Watters says

Democrats have been hypocritical in their criticism of Republicans, including President Trump, after some members of the GOP critiqued the latest impeachment inquiry witness, according to Jesse Watters.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's testimony is as open to criticism as anyone else's should be, Watters claimed Tuesday on "The Five."

"I don't really care to hear about how someone feels about Donald Trump's phone call," he said of the president's July discussion with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The tick-tock is designed to inflame everybody on the daily news cycle. We have the transcript, we know what happened. If this guy, who's working for the president, doesn't like the policy, quit or advise the president differently."

Watters claimed Democrats have, in the past, criticized veterans they have disagreed with but were not subject to the same calls that Republicans have been.

He pointed to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard whom Hillary Clinton appeared to accuse of being a "Russian asset" -- despite the fact that the Hawaii congresswoman served in the Middle East.

"They savaged Mike Flynn, who's worn the uniform" Watters added, referencing widespread attacks from the left on retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn -- Trump's first national security adviser.

Flynn has been a subject of the Russia investigation and repeatedly criticized by Trump's opponents.

Watters also mentioned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who graduated from West Point and served in West Germany in the U.S. Army, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who spent several years as a U.S. Air Force reservist.

To that extent, Watters said veterans should be respected, but are allowed to be subjected to personal disagreements.