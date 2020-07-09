Rep. Jeff Van Drew on left-wing Breathe Act: This is why I left the Democratic Party

Reacting to the House Democrats “Breathe Act,” Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who recently left the Democratic Party due to his opposition to impeachment, said on Thursday that the bill is an example of what drove him away from the party.

“This is why I left. I couldn’t do it anymore,” Van Drew told “Fox & Friends.”

“They are lurching to the left, they are redefining America in a bad way," Van Drew said after winning the New Jersey GOP primary.

Two congressional "squad" members unveiled a wide-ranging proposal Tuesday to defund police departments and establish a reparations program for African Americans and people harmed by the police and the criminal justice system.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, both Democrats, announced the Breathe Act via a virtual conference call. Both lawmakers are part of the four-member "squad," a group of female progressive House members that includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and ‎Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

“We can start to envision through this bill a new version for public safety – a new vision for public safety, one that protects and affirms Black lives,” Tlaib said, according to the New York Post.

Van Drew said that the Democratic Party is not the same as when he started out in politics.

“The real bottom line is going to be, are we going to be a strong America with a strong military, with a strong education, with strong production, with strong manufacturing? Are we going to be the America that we know and love and even want to attain more and do more and be better?” Van Drew said.

“Or, are we going to be an America that, in essence, is going to fall apart, become weak, become dependent on others? We need a real supply chain .... This is not the party of your parents, it’s not the party even that I started. This is a much different Democratic Party.”