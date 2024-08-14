JD Vance says he wants a 'real' debate with opponent Tim Walz, not a 'fake news media garbage' one

GOP vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance said he wants a "real" debate with his Democratic opponent Gov. Tim Walz before the November election, but has some reservations about how it will go down.

Vance told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday that CBS News had reached out to his team hours before. CBS said in a statement that it offered the two running mates four dates: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8.

"We want to actually look at the debates, look at the moderators, talk about the rules a little bit," he said.

"I strongly suspect we're going to be there on October the 1st, but we're not going to do one of these fake debates where they don't actually have an audience there, where they don't actually set the parameters in a way where we can have a good exchange of ideas. In other words, we're not going to walk into a fake news media garbage debate. We're going to do a real debate, and if CBS agrees to it, then certainly we'll do it."

Walz responded to CBS's invitation by writing on X, formerly Twitter, "See you on October 1, JD."

Vance said he believes there should be more than one debate between him and Walz so Americans can see a contrast between the two campaigns and Republicans' vision for the country's future.

"I think it's important for the American people to actually see us discuss our views. If you look at the way that we've run this campaign, Donald Trump and I are giving every media interview. We're talking to every audience that we can get in front of because our vision is so clear," he told Ingraham.

"We don't think that Americans who work hard and play by the rules should struggle to afford groceries. We don't think our children should be killed by fentanyl, and we have a vision for how to implement public policies that are going to secure that border, cut down on the drugs, and bring the cost of everything from groceries to housing down to reasonable levels. Because we have that vision, we're going to go anywhere and talk to anybody."

Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to square off in a presidential debate for the first time in early September.