Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow: Mueller admitted to using new legal standard of 'exoneration' for Trump

President Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow said former Special Counsel Robert Mueller admitted in his congressional testimony that the president was held to a higher legal standard than anyone else.

Appearing on "Fox and Friends" Thursday, Sekulow questioned Mueller's decision to state that he did not exonerate the president.

Offering his legal perspective, Sekulow stressed that it is not standard for prosecutors to exonerate defendants in a court of law and that even if a jury found one to be innocent, they would still not obtain the status of "exonerated."

"Prosecutors do not exonerate, and he was asked 'is there any historic precedent for the policy you put forward on exoneration?' And Bob Mueller said there is not. So the president is being treated differently than any other citizen in the context of a burden of proof that is upside down and contrary to our entire system of justice," he said, referring to the questions posed to Mueller by Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas.

In an earlier interview on "Fox News @ Night," Sekulow reiterated his confusion over the use of the term "exoneration" altogether.

"I don't even know why Bob [Mueller] put that in there. Why did he allow his staff to put in a phrase that they knew was going to cause so much consternation within lawyers that actually practice law in this area," he asked.

Following Wednesday's hearings, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler pushed to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying that because Mueller did not exonerate the president, he could be indicted after he left office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly dismissed calls for impeachment, saying Republicans would ultimately reject an effort to remove Trump from office, making it more difficult for prosecutors to make the case against him after he leaves.

Sekulow said he viewed the Mueller hearing as "a win," calling it a "bad day for those trying to raise an issue of culpability or impeachment."

"I don't see how anybody can put this as a win for anyone other than the president and frankly the country because I think the countries enough of this," he said.