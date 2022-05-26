Sen. Lankford: Biden's green agenda ‘spiraling out of control’ due to inflation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday that the Biden administration's green policies are "spiraling out of control." Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said President Biden is "obsessed" with bringing gas prices down, but the high costs are "an exclamation point on the fact that we need to move to clean energy."

RECORD GAS PRICES FOR THIS LONG 'UNPRECEDENTED': AAA

JAMES LANKFORD: Here's the simple fact of this. The price of gas went 50% up in the first year of the Biden presidency because what [Granholm] was articulating is exactly where they are. They want to try to push people to get to different energy sources by raising the price of oil and gas. But what they weren't anticipating was how out of control this would really get. And they've created this spiral of inflation based on what happened with increasing energy prices and then that $2 trillion bill that they put in place last year. The two things combined have been catastrophic for Americans.

And they directly caused this by cutting off access to pipelines, by cutting off permitting, cutting off federal lands and waters for leasing, by making it hard to be able to get capital. These are all things they put in place in their very first year because they intended to push people, but their unintended quote-unquote consequence was this dramatic inflation that we're all suffering the consequences of.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: