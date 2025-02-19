James Carville says Stephen A Smith doesn't 'know his a-- from a hole in the ground' when it comes to politics

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville blasted sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, warning him against making a "fool" of himself by talking about politics.

The ESPN host recently rejected the idea of running for president, arguing the suggestion only took off because Democrats are so desperate to find a new leader to rally around.

"That’s why I’m [considered] a candidate," Smith said. "The sad part is that I’d still beat any Democrat out there right now, because who the hell is resonating with the American people?"

Carville has been a frequent critic of how the Democratic Party has been managed in recent years, noting it has been failing to utilize its "staggering" pool of talent properly. However, Carville objected to Smith's words, noting that while he likes him, the ESPN host should stick to sports commentary.

"When it comes to sports, I find him to be really insightful. When it comes to politics, he don't know his a-- from a hole in the ground," the Democratic strategist argued in a video posted to Politicon's YouTube page on Wednesday. "He's on that - running his Godd--- mouth about how he may have to run as a Democrat because there's nothing left - to the Democratic Party has no talent."

Carville responded by addressing the host, "Stephen A. Are you s---ing me? I mean you say you're friends with Wes Moore and you say you're friends with Josh Shapiro. I'm friends with both of them. I think they're really extraordinary talented people. I got news for you dude, there’s six or seven people in the Democratic Party that are just that talented."

"So before you start running your f---ing mouth off about politics, a topic of which you really don't know anything about, you ought to sit back and think about it and call some people and run it by them," he proposed. "But don't let your political stupidity stand in the way of your outspoken, and I think, often insightful views when it comes to American sports, of which I think you are an expert at."

Carville suggested Smith contact Govs. Wes Moore, D-Md., and Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., himself, and implored, "Stephen A., keep up your s--- on sports. I enjoy it, I like it, but don't make a fool of yourself anymore in talking about politics."