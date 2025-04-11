James Carville lashes out at 'idiot' moderates who voted for Trump

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville lashed out at "g--d--- idiot" moderates who voted for President Donald Trump in the 2024 election on his "Politics War Room" podcast on Thursday.

Carville laid into moderate voters who disapproved of former President Joe Biden’s policies and chose Trump in hopes of change.

According to Carville, many of these moderates who voted for Trump are now "surprised" at the policies he's enacting and regret their "stupid" votes.

"But they [moderates] didn’t vote for this, and they are kind of surprised. Well, if you didn’t know this, then you made a really stupid vote! Okay? There is nothing. I repeat, there is nothing that he’s done that’s remotely surprising. And most of it, by the way, he told you," Carville railed.

He estimated that of the roughly 49 percent of the popular vote Trump received in 2024, about "39 percent is MAGA" and "another 10 percent of people who didn’t like Biden policies who wanted change."

"So, I‘m sorry. But to the 10 percent who said, ‘Well, I voted for change. I didn’t vote for this,’ then you are a g--d--- idiot!" Carville exclaimed, addressing moderate Trump voters.

Carville argued that voters should have known Trump would appoint an "idiotic cabinet," be "sympathetic to Russia" and implement large-scale tariffs—policies he’s been promoting "since he was a teenager."

The longtime Democratic strategist also exploded on Wall Street Trump voters, saying, "My favorite group of people are these Wall Street Trump supporters. These guys worth six gazillion dollars. 'Well I didn't know he was going to do this, I was surprised that wasn't thought out.' What the f--- has he ever done in his life that's ever been thought out? Nothing!"

"There's nothing surprising here. You were told it all. You knew it was going to happen and you did it anyway," Carville said, adding, "You may not now even get your tax cut."