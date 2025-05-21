James Carville claims 'race was a factor' in DOJ charging Dem Rep McIver

Democratic strategist James Carville claimed on Tuesday that race was the major factor in charging Democratic New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver for allegedly assaulting federal officers outside an ICE facility.

While appearing on MSNBC’s "The Beat with Ari Melber," Carville called the charges another line that had been crossed by the Trump administration, but added that there may have been worse motivations.

"My personal opinion [is] I think they went after her and I think her race has something to do with it. I’ll just flat out and say that," Carville said.

Melber asked him to substantiate the claim. Carville admitted he had no proof but insisted it was "what they’re about."

"Because that’s what they’re about, and they’re trying to show it’s us against them," Carville said. "They talk about the blood of America and the poisoning of blood, and they talk about this kind of stuff. Again, let me be very clear. I don’t have any proof, but if you ask me, do I think that’s what happened? Yes, I think that’s what happened. I think if it was a White congressperson, they would not have arrested her. I’ll just flat out say that."

He went on to claim that the charges were made to "change the conversation" since "the economy is going terribly."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson commented to Fox News Digital: "No one – regardless of their job title – can be allowed to assault ICE agents and get away with it. President Trump is committed to removing illegal aliens from the country and defending our brave law enforcement officers. To those who plan to break the law to defend criminal illegals and assault law enforcement agents: you will be held accountable."

McIver was protesting at the Delaney Hall detention center earlier this month with two other members of Congress to conduct what they claimed were their mandated congressional oversight duties.

Acting U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba said in a statement, "No one is above the law — politicians or otherwise." She added, "It is the job of this office to uphold justice impartially, regardless of who you are. Now we will let the justice system work."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X, "If any person, regardless of political party, influence or status, assaults a law enforcement officer as we witnessed Congresswoman McIver do, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Law enforcement said McIver assaulted the agents when she "slammed her forearm into the body of a uniformed HSI agent, and reached out and tried to restrain the agent by forcibly grabbing him." Then, after Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested, McIver allegedly "pushed an ICE officer & used her forearms to forcibly strike the agent."

On Wednesday, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., introduced a House resolution to formally expel McIver.

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.