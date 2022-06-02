Gen. Keane: Ukrainians have the will to win, whether they are able to 'remains to be seen'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane argued on "America's Newsroom" Thursday that Ukrainians face a "very challenging" counteroffensive against Russian forces but still have the will to fight as the Biden administration pledges advanced rocket launch systems in a new $40 billion aid package.

BIDEN ADMIN TO SEND MULTIPLE LAUNCH ROCKET SYSTEMS TO UKRAINE IN $40B AID PACKAGE

GEN. JACK KEANE: The issue in front of us is will the Ukrainians be able to mount counterattacks and counter-offensive to take territory back? Can they generate the combat power to do them? The loss of several dynasties hurt them has hurt their morale, and that's a fact. But I do believe that the Ukrainians have the will to push back. And whether it'll be able to do that or not remains to be seen. It's going to be very challenging. But when it comes to actual Ukrainian units fighting Russian units, the Ukrainian units are by far better at that fight. And we'll see how this unfolds.

