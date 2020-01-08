Rep. Kinzinger: Pelosi, Dems will 'regret' opposition to Trump's Iran strategy in November

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats will regret their decision to accuse the Trump administration of escalating tensions with the Iranian regime come election time in November, Rep. Adam Kinzinger. R-Ill., said Wednesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends," Kinzinger said that he believes this point in time may be an "opportunity" for the United States to "kind of walk back from this cliff that Iran has brought us to."

Iran fired as many as 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq Wednesday, officials said, in a major retaliation by the rogue regime after a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

"So, now is the moment where I think the president -- whatever he does -- he will have the information. He'll make the right decision. Hopefully, we are walking back from Iran's escalation, but we can finish any fight," he said.

Kinzinger said he would argue that "anybody" who says the United States is escalating does not know the region or the history.

"This is what's amazing to me; is this [revisionist] history...You know, this idea that this was America's fault. That it wasn't our mistake in leaving Iraq that actually led to this in the first place," he told the "Friends" hosts.

Pelosi slammed the administration in a tweet on Tuesday following the Iranian airstrikes:

"Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq," she wrote. "We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war."

"You know, at the time when Americans are having missiles raining down on them, we should actually rally around the flag. There is plenty of time for politics. We have a whole year until the election," Kinzinger commented.

"But, during that, for the speaker to basically -- in essence -- accuse the president for these missiles coming down on the American soldiers is something I think they are going to regret," he stated. "They are going to regret their -- basically -- opposition to this strike. They are going to regret all this stuff when it comes to November."

Kinzinger said that the "second" last week's airstrike took place, "it turned into politics."

"I supported Obama when he took big actions that we needed to. They don't think that way," he continued. "And, that is why it's important for us to stand together and also not to leave Iraq. To stand with the Iraqi people who really do want us there and not their puppet government that exists to this day."

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.