It's Iran's appeasers creating 'endless war,' not President Trump: Tammy Bruce

Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called President Donald Trump "dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership" on Tuesday in the aftermath of the president's decision to order an airstrike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Prominent Democrats have echoed Biden's sentiments and accused the president of irresponsibly "escalating" tensions with the Iranian regime.

"Effectively, they're trying to paint the president as a maniac," said Fox News political contributor and Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce on Tuesday, before the former vice president's remarks.

In the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Get Tammy Bruce," Bruce broke down the language that the president's critics are using and argued that they are, in fact, the ones exacerbating the situation with Iran.

"The Democrats are saying that this action is an 'escalation'. You've been seeing that word in headlines. Nancy Pelosi's been saying it all. All the Democrats are saying it," she observed.

However, Bruce argued, "when you do nothing about something like a cancer, like Soleimani and the spread of terrorism... or when you, in fact, appease that regime and give them money, you are in fact creating what is essentially an endless war."

"What the real escalation is -- interestingly enough -- is by doing nothing to stop the cancer," she continued.

Then Bruce ticked off some of the most significant events from Tehran's troubled past.

"In November 1979, the U.S. embassy in Tehran was seized. Fifty-two Americans were taken hostage for 444 days," she recalled. "In October of 1983, the Beirut barracks bombings killed 300 plus of our Marines."

"September 2019, a drone attack on a Saudi oil facility. And, of course, at least 600 U.S. troops, at least, killed by Iran-backed militias in Iraq since 2003."

In the face of Iranian aggression, Bruce argued, the U.S. leaders choose "appeasement" over confrontation and that failed to check Iranian provocations.

"What you usually end up getting when you have a tyranny or a dictatorial terrorist nation, as is Iran, is that it doesn't change them," said Bruce. "It doesn't change the dynamic. It either moves a little bit underground or it simply buys them time as they continue to promote their malign actions."

"The president's action eliminated this notion that appeasement was the way to go. And that's what's being called an escalation," Bruce concluded.

