Ingraham: Never Trumpers 'clinging to their fantasy'

Fox News' host Laura Ingraham set her sights on Never Trump conservatives Tuesday, ripping the Republicans who have refused to accept Trump as the leader of the party.

"They are still clinging to their fantasy, to a Republican Party that no longer exists," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle."

WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST WARNS OF NEED TO 'BURN DOWN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY' TO WIPE OUT TRUMP SUPPORTERS

"And they think that if they hate the president enough then they'll convince others to go along with their open borders, pro-China trade, pro-military interventionist outlook."

Ingraham took aim specifically at conservative Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin who called for the Republican Party to "burn down" and for Trump supporters to be "shunned."

Ingraham argued that the Republican Party has already been burned down.

"Their fairytale house, it's already burned down. In 2008 and in 2012 when they lost the presidency twice to Obama," Ingraham said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fox News host blasted the movement.

"But the Never Trump fantasy.... It's kind of like a bad romance novel. But without any of the hunky characters. You just want it to be over," Ingraham said.

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.