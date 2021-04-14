Ingraham: Media ignores tragedies that don't fit their narrative

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday slamming the media for highlighting the allegedly accidental shooting of Daunte Wright while ignoring acts of violence committed against Black and other minority Americans.

INGRAHAM: I’m sure you’ve noticed when media outlets devote hours and hours of nonstop coverage to certain stories, but drop others that are equally, if not more, important to the larger public. It happens all the time. A police officer mistakenly shoots a Black man who resisted arrest during a traffic stop is treated as part of an nationwide epidemic. But an actual national trend of brutal acts of violence being committed against minorities in urban America rarely rise above local broadcasts.

If we should know Daunte Wright’s name, should we not know the name of 75 year-old immigrant Nanda Bhattarai who was brutally murdered in Chicago? He was stabbed numerous times 3 weeks ago?

...

Why haven’t we heard the names of De'Angelo Tafoya, just 22, years of age or David Lara? They were senselessly gunned down on April 1st for the crime of standing at a bus stop.

...

These killings are just part of a continuum of violence that doesn’t fit the left’s narrative that of course all violence in America is rooted in racism. That’s what they want you to think. If you had just come out of a year-long coma to watch the news today, you’d think that American law enforcement officers wake up every single morning with the goal of harassing and abusing as many minorities as possible.

