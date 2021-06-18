Ingraham dismantles the idea that Joe Manchin is a moderate

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called out former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for her ‘flip-flopping’ stance on election laws, and her newfound support of Sen. Joe Manchin's, D-W.V., election reform bill Friday night on "The Ingraham Angle."

Abrams' support Manchin's legislation shocked many as he'd been catching heat from his party recently for blocking key progressive policies. However, Ingraham doesn't buy that the senator is the moderate he is often portrayed as.

"This has to be the end of any serious speculation about Joe Manchin as some type of secret moderate or even a conservative. C'mon. Nothing could be further from the truth."

Manchin's state of West Virginia voted heavily in favor of former President Trump, prompting Ingraham to question why he would favor a liberal Democrat policy over his own constituents.

"When he had the chance to choose between preserving our democracy and turning our government into a one-party oligarchy, Manchin chose the latter," Ingraham said. "He chose Stacey Abrams and Chuck Schumer over the views of most of his West Virginia constituents. Now that tells you everything you need to know."

Ingraham continued to criticize the senator for appearing to abandon his own state saying, "Are these types of shenanigans, or irregularities, or whatever your want to call them, what the voters of West Virginia want. By the way, West Virginia is a state that went 68% for Donald Trump. Do they want what happened in Georgia to happen nationwide?"

Ingraham leaves the power to change radical policy in the hands of the voters, suggesting that they could show Manchin what happens if he continues to side with the hard left in Washington.

"If not, they need to teach Senator Manchin that breaking with his constituents is more politically painful than breaking with the radical left."