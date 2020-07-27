Laura Ingraham asks viewers to imagine response if 'pro-life Christians' engaged in Portland-style riots

Laura Ingraham begin Monday night's edition of "The Ingraham Angle" by discussing the ongoing riots in Portland, Ore. and asking her viewers to imagine a different scenario.

"Imagine if thousands of pro-life Christians decided to surround a federal courthouse in Texas where pro-abortion rights cases had recently been decided," she hypothesized. "Now, imagine if some of these protesters were peaceful, but others came to cause real trouble. Imagine if they threw bottles of cement, bricks, and shot fireworks. Imagine if they used lasers at federal officials who were protecting the building. Imagine they made Molotov cocktails and set cars on fire and that they did this night after night after night."

Further, Ingraham asked what would happen if state and local Republican leaders refused to condemn or stop the violence, but instead blamed a sitting Democratic president for the unrest and destruction.

She answered that the media would demonize the protesters, call for their arrest and prosecution, and potentially celebrate the same law enforcement intervention they currently rail against as presidential overreach.

"[The current violent protests] have nothing to do with George Floyd and nothing to do with racial justice. This is about raw power," Ingraham stated. "And politicians in blue states, they decided that the riots are helping them politically. They are looking at the polls and they think that opposing anything and everything that President Trump does or says is more politically advantageous than opposing these criminals."

She pointed to Oregon Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, who claimed federal "forces" are unnecessary and "are making a challenging situation worse."

Oregon's two Democratic U.S. senators have also slammed the federal intervention.

"They look a whole lot like protesters from the far-right who come to make trouble," said Sen. Jeffrey Merkley, showing photographs of camo-uniformed agents alongside what appeared to be members of a civilian militia in similar attire.

"Crime in Portland and across Oregon was down before Donald Trump sent in his secret police," claimed Sen. Ronald Wyden.

"Sorry," Ingraham later rejoined. "But ordinary citizens do not protest after dark, shooting off mortar-style fireworks at law enforcement ... [they] don't tie ropes to fences or statues or stay out until 3 a.m. trying to set fire to a federal building. They don't do that ...

"Now, again, imagine conservatives upset by the injustice of abortion or upset by the school closures or anything for that matter. Imagine if they did anything close to this."