Idaho education funding restored after 'rooting out DEI,' State Department reveals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Idaho Department of Education announced that federal funding has been restored to its community schools after previously being accused of pushing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

A statement from the Idaho department revealed that nearly $30 million had been frozen from a federal grant that was previously awarded to the United Way of Treasure Valley in 2023. The grant was intended to run through 2028 and provide funding to 65 schools.

The United Way of Treasure Valley was originally told last month that the federal government would be ending the grant early, citing concerns about language in the original document. This led to U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Jim Risch, R-Idaho, writing a letter to the U.S. Department of Education on behalf of United Way of Treasure Valley for an appeal to the decision.

UNIVERSITY PRESIDENTS ADMIT COLLEGES 'LOST THEIR MISSION' AS TRUMP PUSHES EDUCATION OVERHAUL

Although the appeal was initially rejected, the Idaho Department of Education announced that the federal government has since reversed course.

"Idaho has long been a leader in rooting out DEI in our education system," Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. "I was pleased to learn the U.S. Department of Education restored Idaho’s grant funding after recognizing the work we have done to eliminate DEI in our programs. The decision confirms these funds were not being used to promote DEI initiatives."

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION LAUNCHES 'ENDDEI' PORTAL FOR PARENTS, STUDENTS, TEACHERS TO REPORT DISCRIMINATION

In a separate statement, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield applauded the United Way of Treasure Valley for its continued advocacy and the U.S. Department of Education for its continued support.

"This decision affirms that Community Schools are both effective and fully aligned with federal and state law, and that they reflect the values Idaho families care about most—strong schools and strong families," Critchfield said. "I’m grateful to the U.S. Department of Education for engaging in a thorough review and for continuing to support this essential program."

THREE MORE STATES JOIN TREND OF PASSING UNIVERSAL SCHOOL CHOICE

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, a representative for the U.S. Department of Education said, "We can confirm that the Department reinstated Idaho’s grant after they removed illegal and harmful DEI from their application that had been approved under the Biden Administration. This is a direct result of the Trump Administration evaluating every taxpayer dollar that is going out the door from ED. We are ensuring dollars are spent on meaningful learning, not divisive ideologies."

While eliminating DEI in education has been a priority of the Trump administration, Idaho has pushed back on diversity programs in education prior to President Donald Trump taking office.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In December 2024, the Idaho Board of Education unanimously agreed on a resolution that Idaho universities cannot "require specific structures or activities related to DEI."