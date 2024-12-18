Idaho Board of Education bans DEI offices and initiatives in all public universities

The Idaho Board of Education approved efforts to ban diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in public universities on Wednesday.

After months of debating, the board unanimously agreed on a resolution that Idaho institutions cannot "require specific structures or activities related to DEI."

In summary, institutions "shall establish and maintain equality of opportunity for all students regardless of personal identity characteristics," "ensure that no central offices, policies, procedures, or initiatives are dedicated to DEI ideology" and "ensure that no employee or student is required to declare gender identity or preferred pronouns."

The board defined DEI ideology as "any approach that prioritizes ‘personal identity characteristics’ (race, color, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, or gender identity) over individual merit."

In addition to banning mandatory gender identification, the board also prohibited diversity statements in hiring practices or any decisions regarding employment or education based on "personal identity characteristics."

The board also approved a resolution that mandated protections for free speech and expression on campuses.

"Institutions shall maintain political neutrality, protect speakers’ rights to free expression, protect the safety of those participating in constitutionally protected speech, introduce campus communities to diverse viewpoints, and establish programs designed to educate students and faculty about the institutions’ role as the marketplace of ideas," it read.

The board acknowledged that the resolution would not prohibit universities from promoting non-discriminatory activities, offering scholarships or allowing student clubs based on "political or social issues."

All changes are expected to be implemented by June 30, 2025.

In a press release given to Fox News Digital, the board reiterated its support for the resolution and optimism for the universities moving forward.

"I believe our actions as a Board today are a strong signal to all Idaho students that our institutions are prepared to meet whatever needs they have when they walk through the door. I am looking forward to seeing our universities implement these resolutions while we continue working on the issue as a Board," Board President Dr. Linda Clark said.

"I am proud of our institutions for stepping up and making meaningful changes to their institutions through these resolutions," Joshua Whitworth, Director of the Office of the State Board of Education said. "By working closely with our institutions and the Governor’s Office, the Board has made a commitment that every student has the support that they need to succeed."

The resolution was originally adopted in April 2023 and focused primarily on prohibiting diversity statements in hiring. The following year, the resolution was amended to codify the language and later included prohibiting diversity statements in admissions.

In November, the Board introduced drafts of the new resolution and received feedback from both university leaders and students. Since that time, several universities have already begun scaling back on DEI initiatives.

On Tuesday, ahead of the resolution, Boise State University announced in an email that the Student Equity Center and the Gender Equity Center had been closed during Thanksgiving break.

"We all have heard the conversations taking place this year across the nation related to diversity, equity and inclusion and higher education," BSU administrators said in the email. "The Idaho State Board of Education has developed resolutions for Idaho universities, and we have provided feedback. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all students while seeking to be responsive to our governing board’s expectations."

