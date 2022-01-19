Hungarian official says US liberals threatened by country's 'patriotic, Christian-based policies'

Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto told Tucker Carlson on Thursday that he believes the country's "patriotic, Christian-based policy" poses a threat to those in Washington who seek to promote liberalism as the only successful ideology.

The small country in the middle of Central Europe has no navy, has no nuclear weapons and boasts a GDP smaller than New York State’s . But leaders in Washington have made Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban – a self-declared western-style conservative – a target of late.

TUCKER CARLSON: IF YOU NEED PROOF THE MEDIA LIES, LOOK AT HOW THEY TREET HUNGARY

"I think why they hate us is that we are conducting patriotic, Christian-based policy. The target of ours is to fulfill the national interest," Szijjarto told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday.

"We are conservative, and in the meantime, we are successful. So basically, our existence is a danger for them because what they say is that the only way to have a progressive, successful political system is that you have to be extremely liberal, and our existence makes it very clear that no, this is not the only way to be progressive, to be successful, to fulfill the interest of your nation."

Carlson revealed that he visited the southern tip of Hungary along its southern border back in August for a documentary as part of the "Tucker Carlson Originals" series which is set to air on January 27th on the Fox Nation streaming platform.

The host recalled being particularly enamored by the country's border wall, which was hastily constructed by Hungary in 2015 during the European migrant crisis.

"The reason why I think others cannot implement an honest policy on migration is, they feel themselves under pressure by international liberal mainstream media, NGOs…," Szijjarto said. But in Hungary, we have a supermajority in the parliament, so we have the luxury to say what we think and act accordingly."

Szijjarto said he is grateful to Carlson for depicting the truth about his country.

"That is very, very rare. We are usually faced by the lies and the fake news produced by the international liberal mainstream," he explained.

"But our way, the conservative, patriotic, Christian, democratic way, respecting our history…and heritage, respecting our value like family, this brings success also. The reason they want us to be beaten on the next election is basically one of the last successful conservative governments would be kicked out from power and they could speak about the fact, oh, liberal mainstream is the only successful ideology in the world."



