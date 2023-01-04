Howard Stern makes bold prediction on McCarthy’s potential House speakership: GOP ‘kooks’ won’t give it to him

Radio shock jock Howard Stern recently claimed that "poor bastard" Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will not be elected Speaker of the House because of the "kooks" in his party who refuse to vote for him.

While Stern expressed sympathy for the Republican lawmaker looking like he can’t get this job that is "so important" to him, he called McCarthy "desperate" and advised him to "play hard to get" with the unconvinced lawmakers to get better results.

McCarthy has yet to acquire enough GOP support to become the House Speaker even after four successive votes on the House floor.

Stern made his prediction on McCarthy’s potential speakership during the Wednesday episode of "The Howard Stern Show."

He began by claiming he felt bad for McCarthy: "This guy has wanted to be the Speaker of the House forever. This poor bastard. I mean, you feel bad for him in a way. He’s just — he’s got a hard on to be speaker of the House. Go figure. I don’t even know why this is important to him, but it is."

Stern then claimed that fringe Republican lawmakers are the reason McCarthy will not get the role. He declared, ""The reason the dude can’t become speaker of the House is that these Republicans have let in so many kooks that the kooks will not vote for him."

Co-host Robin Quivers chimed in, pinning the blame on the Republican Party for this problem. She claimed its members "wanted to win at all costs. So they opened the door to crazy."

Stern agreed. He added, "And now the crazy is acting crazy, which is exactly what you knew they would do. So it’s kind of funny."

He described McCarthy as desperate too, claiming he wants it too bad. He said, "I think this guy wants it so badly that it’s kind of fun not to give it to him… You know, like when someone wants to be class president and they’re the teacher’s pet, like the guy wants it."

The radio host recommended that the Republican leader play "hard to get" to shake up the vote and maybe make the other GOP lawmakers reconsider their stances.

Stern continued: "He wants it too bad. He should just go, ‘F*** you. I don’t want it.’ But anyway — he needs to play hard to get, not only that, he just looks like a dude that like you wanna f*** around with. You know what I mean?"

Adding to this notion of McCarthy as an easy target for GOP bullies, Quivers said, "The wedgie guy. That’s exactly who he is. They’re wedgie-ing him in front of the whole world right now."