Homeless man horrifies San Francisco neighborhood with 'free fentanyl 4 new users' sign

'It’s happening, right? Why can’t I do it?' the homeless man said about drug use in the city

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
A homeless man in San Francisco has put up two signs outside his tent residence that are angering some of his neighbors, according to a recent report. 

"Free fentanyl 4 new users," one sign reads in a picture taken by the San Francisco Chronicle. "Meth for stolen items!" the other sign reads.

"It’s not a joke," Joseph Adam Moore told the Chronicle. 

CALIFORNIA LEADERS FACE BACKLASH OVER PUSHBACK AGAINST HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS

San Francisco homeless man, Fentanyl

A homeless man in San Francisco has put up two signs on the sidewalk that are angering some of his neighbors, according to a recent report.  (FOX 2 San Francisco // Getty Images)

"It’s happening, right? Why can’t I do it?" he later asked as a reference to illicit drugs. "Is this sacred ground?"

The report also revealed that Moore "identified himself as a registered sex offender — court records from Santa Cruz County show he was convicted of unlawful sex with a minor in 1997 — and declined to say whether he carries illicit drugs."

The homeless man added that he felt like "Bugs Bunny, when Elmer Fudd shows up to shoot him in the face with a shotgun" in his ongoing battle with local law enforcement. 

SAN FRANCISCO OFFICIALS PUSH TO KEEP PAYING EYE-POPPING SUM FOR HOMELESS CAMPER RV SPOTS

Photo shows tents set up by homeless people in San Francisco

Weiner told the outlet that "Moore’s tent" had become a party and hangout spot for "up to a half dozen other people who ‘made the curb their home.'" (Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"It’s horrible," parent Nathaniel Weiner said of the signs advertising fentanyl. 

Weiner told the outlet that "Moore’s tent" had become a party and hangout spot for "up to a half dozen other people who ‘made the curb their home.'"

"Some of these people brought barbecues, a beach umbrella, and even a dune buggy that sat on the pavement, Weiner also said, "creating a Burning Man-style party 'in a quiet residential neighborhood where people are just trying to live their lives.'"

Peter Marlow, executive director for communications and media relations at the Archdiocese of San Francisco, said that he didn't believe that the signs were real at first.

"When I heard about it, I drove around the corner and I thought, ‘This has to be a social experiment,’? It can’t be real.'"

"We want to have compassion," Marlow said. "We want to pray for these homeless people and do what we can. But this is ridiculous. The parents are complaining. The students are seeing this. It’s outrageous."

The San Francisco Police Department and Supervisor Connie Chan, who represents constituents in the Richmond District, did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

