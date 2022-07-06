Highland Park parade shooting suspect 'contemplated' a second attack, officials reveal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Accused Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III "contemplated" a second attack on revelers in Wisconsin before he was arrested, officials revealed Wednesday at a press conference.

"While he was driving, he located this celebration occurring in the Madison area, he contemplated another attack with the firearm he had in his car, "Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli told reporters Wednesday.

The remarks came minutes after Crimo, 21, made his first appearance in an Illinois courtroom on seven counts of murder for the Fourth of July mass shooting.

HIGHLAND PARK FOURTH OF JULY PARADE SHOOTING VICTIMS IDENTIFIED: WHO WERE THEY?

After Crimo allegedly opened fire on paradegoers Monday morning from a rooftop, killing seven and wounding dozens more, he fled disguised as a woman and drove to Wisconsin in his mother's car.

He still had AR-15 assault style rifle and approximately 60 rounds left but hadn't done enough research to pull off the second shooting, Covelli said.

HIGHLAND PARK JULY 4 SHOOTING SUSPECT HAD TWO PRIOR INCIDENTS OF SUICIDAL, VIOLENT THREATS, POLICE SAY

"There are indications that he didn’t put enough planing forward to commit another attack," said Covelli, flanked by Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart.

Covelli said Crimo ditched his cellphone in the 6500 block of University Avenue in Middleton, which was recovered by the FBI and is currently being processed.

After an hours-long manhunt, Crimo was arrested at 7 p.m. in Lake Forest, Illinois, about 20 minutes north of the Highland Park shooting scene.

Crimo allegedly confessed to police. Dozens of additional charges are expected to be filed against Crimo in the coming weeks, Rinehart said.

A history of troubling behavior – including threats to kill his family and a suicide attempt – didn't prevent Crimo from legally obtaining five firearms. Rinehart called for a ban on assault rifles.

Judge Theodore Potkonjak ordered Crimo held without bail. He's due back in court July 28.