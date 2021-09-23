Herschel Walker questions Biden administration priorities amid border crisis: 'They are to blame'

Herschel Walker slammed the Biden administration over the border crisis during an interview on "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday, saying "they are to blame" as thousands of Haitian migrants camp near a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. Senate candidate urged unity and accountability to mitigate the chaos.

"They are to blame because they don't want to get down there and do anything about it," Walker stated.

Democrats have also ripped the Biden administration for the crisis in Del Rio. Congresswoman Maxine Waters compared the treatment of Haitian migrants to that of slavery after alleging agents were whipping migrants, a report which has since been debunked.

"Well, don't start looking at one sound bite to make yourself look good on TV- why are you not down there, not just for an hour, but for a little bit of time to see what's really going on?" Walker asked.

"Let's quit this separation. Until we can bring unity, which is what I want to do, bring unity into this country, we are going to have these problems."

Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas came under fire this week for claiming to not have data on the border crisis, a request which has been many claim could be pulled in a matter of minutes.

"I think that's the first thing we have to do is start holding people accountable," Walker said. "They're not telling you the truth that giving you the numbers, so what can you go by?"

"I think the people also need to go down to the people that have authority and see what's really going on. If you don't visit you can't sit on your couch in your house in Washington making a decision."

Encounters with illegal immigrants have spiked 500% in 2021, a statistic many claim is unlikely to subside with the current policy.