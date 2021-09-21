Border Patrol Council VP pushes back on media's claim of agents 'whipping' migrants

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto pushed back against mainstream media claims of agents whipping migrants. During an interview on "America Reports" Tuesday, Del Cueto explained agents are not assigned whips and the techniques used were within safety protocol to protect both the agent and the horse involved in the incident.

ART DEL CUETO: They were not whipping anyone. They don't carry whips. They don't get assigned whips. What they do is a training technique that has been shown to them to make sure that no one takes over their horse. It was to protect the horse, to protect the rider, and to protect the individual that was trying to cause chaos and knock down that rider from that horse. So they twirl the reins to protect everything and make sure everything's done correctly. But nobody was getting whipped, but some members of the media are sure pushing that narrative and our agency and our administration isn't helping much by not saying something about it.

