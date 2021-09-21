Expand / Collapse search
Border Patrol Council VP pushes back on media's claim of agents 'whipping' migrants

Border patrol agents are not even assigned whips, according to Art Del Cueto

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Border Patrol council VP pushes back on media claim of agents whipping migrants

Art Del Cueto explained the morale within Border Patrol is very low while the Biden administration refuses to defend agents using proper safety techniques in the field.

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto pushed back against mainstream media claims of agents whipping migrants. During an interview on "America Reports" Tuesday, Del Cueto explained agents are not assigned whips and the techniques used were within safety protocol to protect both the agent and the horse involved in the incident. 

MAYORKAS INSISTS BORDER IS CLOSED AS MIGRANTS STREAM ACROSS

ART DEL CUETO: They were not whipping anyone. They don't carry whips. They don't get assigned whips. What they do is a training technique that has been shown to them to make sure that no one takes over their horse. It was to protect the horse, to protect the rider, and to protect the individual that was trying to cause chaos and knock down that rider from that horse. So they twirl the reins to protect everything and make sure everything's done correctly. But nobody was getting whipped, but some members of the media are sure pushing that narrative and our agency and our administration isn't helping much by not saying something about it.

