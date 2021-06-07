'Hero Dogs': Bullet-dodging canine protects entire Military team in Afghanistan

Season 3 of Fox Nation's 'Hero Dogs' is available to stream now and features first-hand accounts of courageous canines saving lives. Hosted by Fox News' Shannon Bream, the series tells the stories of three dogs whose heroic acts stand apart from the pack.

One of the four-legged heroes, Bond, charged towards ‘certain doom’ in a fashion reminiscent of the titular British spy for which he was named in order to protect a team of American soldiers in Northern Afghanistan.

Bond had dodged bullets and debris in order to secure the enemy fighter, allowing his men to gain control of the compound.

"Oh man, it was awesome. I thought for sure he was probably wounded — but he wasn’t even wounded," said his handler, Staff Sergeant Justin Edwards.

"There was [sic] rounds kicking off all around him, but I don’t know, he just dodged everything. James Bond is hard to kill."

Thanks to Bond’s efforts, no men were injured during the mission.

After four deployments and over 100 direct-action combat missions, Bond returned home to the United States where he was awarded the Medal of Courage, the series notes.

However, Bond’s heroism was not without its cost. Following his time of service in the military, Bond began to suffer from PTSD.

One night towards the end of his military career, Bond was stationed at Fort Benning when a thunderstorm began. Bond was locked in his kennel when the thunder crashed overhead.

Bond was so fearful that he broke his teeth attempting to gnaw his way out of his enclosure.

The military then sent Bond across the U.S. to serve as a police dog --- but he had to leave behind his best human friend, Justin.

"I thought I’d see him maybe once or twice but I never thought I’d actually be his like owner or handler ever again," said Justin. "I thought he was just going to go to the police department and live his life out with that handler."

According to the series, just half a year later, American Humane helped reunite the two.

"I can’t even really describe how happy I was," Justin said. "He was about to be a lucky dog—I was gonna take care of him for the rest of his life."

To learn more about Bond's story of heroism, sign up on Fox Nation and stream ‘Hero Dogs.’



