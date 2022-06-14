Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden
Published

Hemingway warns Biden family business dealings could affect every American taxpayer

Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle broke her silence for the first time since the couple's 2017 divorce

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Hemingway: This is why the Biden family drama is a 'vitally important' story Video

Hemingway: This is why the Biden family drama is a 'vitally important' story

Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, says Americans are interested in Hunter Biden's personal life because of the business dealings that could have influenced U.S. policies.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway argued Tuesday the details of the Biden family's lives are "vitally important" to the American people due to the possible influences of Hunter Biden's business dealings on U.S. policies.  Hemingway noted on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday that every American taxpayer could be affected by those transactions.

IN MEMOIR, HUNTER BIDEN'S EX-WIFE REVEALS HOW SHE LEARNED ABOUT AFFAIR WITH SISTER-IN-LAW: ‘NO MORE SECRETS’

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: According to Joe Biden, it's all new money in that he claims he grew up poor. And so all of the Biden family business is brand-new money based on his 50-plus years in power. And that's why Americans are interested, not because they need to know the details of an addict's life, but because this money is given to these family members in exchange for changes in U.S. policy that affects every taxpayer. That's why it's a vitally important story. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Hunter Biden ex-wife breaks silence in interview, new memoir Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.