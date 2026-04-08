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Hegseth snaps at 'rude' reporter for interrupting Pentagon briefing on Iran

Hegseth tells reporter, 'Just wait. I’m calling on people,' during contentious exchange

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Hegseth snaps at reporter: 'Why are you so rude?' Video

Hegseth snaps at reporter: 'Why are you so rude?'

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shut down a reporter who shouted at him during a Pentagon news conference on the ceasefire with Iran.

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth rebuked a reporter mid-briefing Wednesday at the Pentagon after she interrupted as he was calling on another journalist, telling her to "just wait" before continuing with questions on Iran and the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

During the exchange, Hegseth had just finished answering questions about Iran’s nuclear capabilities and what he described as a "new regime" dynamic when he turned to recognize another reporter. Then a separate question was shouted from the room.

"Excuse me, why are you so rude? Just wait. I’m calling on people," Hegseth said, pausing the briefing to address the interruption. "Thank you."

He added, "So nasty" under his breath.

HEGSETH DECLARES ‘DECISIVE MILITARY VICTORY’ OVER IRAN

War Secretary Pete Hegseth addresses reporters at a Pentagon briefing room podium.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press conference on U.S. military action in Iran at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/ via Getty Images)

The reporter he initially called on then proceeded with her question, referencing a recent statement from President Donald Trump about potential military action against Iran.

"Yesterday, in the president’s Truth Social, he threatened to wipe out a civilization. That statement elicited a huge response in America," she said. "If Iran did not come to the table and make a deal yesterday by the deadline, was the president really prepared to wipe out Iran entirely?"

Hegseth responded by outlining what he described as pre-positioned U.S. military options.

"Like I said, we had a target set locked and loaded of infrastructure, bridges, power plants," Hegseth said. "Remember this is a terror regime. The military regime used all of these things for dual use to fund their military, to fund their terror campaigns."

DEMOCRAT WHOSE PARENTS FLED IRAN MOVES TO OUST HEGSETH

Pete Hegseth speaks at Pentagon briefing

Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 2026. (Oliver Contreras / AFP via Getty Images)

He continued, emphasizing the role of deterrence in negotiations.

"They knew exactly the scope of what we were capable of," Hegseth said. "We hit some military targets on Kharg, which is a bit of a signal. They can’t defend it."

According to Hegseth, that pressure shaped Iran’s decision-making at the negotiating table.

"Iran ultimately understood their ability, their future to produce, to generate power, to fuel their terrorist regime was in our hands. It was in President Trump’s hands," he said. "That’s why they came to the table."

He added that the threat of expanded strikes played a decisive role in securing a ceasefire.

"He ultimately said, ‘We can take it all from you. Your ability to export energy will be taken away, and the United States military has the ability to strike those things with impunity,’" Hegseth said, referencing Trump. "That type of threat is what brought them to the place where they effectively say, ‘Hey, OK, we want to cut this deal.’"

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Billboard shows Iran's three supreme leaders.

A billboard depicting Iran's supreme leaders since 1979: (L to R) Ayatollahs Ruhollah Khomeini (until 1989), Ali Khamenei (until 2026) and Mojtaba Khamenei (incumbent) is displayed above a highway in Tehran on March 10, 2026. (AFP/Via Getty Images)

Earlier in the briefing, Hegseth addressed questions about Iran’s nuclear program and the administration’s stance on enrichment.

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"It’s always been non-negotiable that they won’t have nuclear capabilities," he said. "They will either give it to us voluntarily… or if we have to do something else ourselves… we reserve that opportunity."

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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