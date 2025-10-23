Harvard Medical School postpones 'Transgender Health' course after legal scrutiny

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harvard Medical School is postponing a course on transgender health after allegedly offering it for free to doctors who identify as transgender or gender diverse.

National Review reported Thursday that the school planned to waive the $650 fee for the course "Advancing Excellence in Transgender Health" but only to transgender and diverse doctors. After reaching out to the school for comment on the legality of the matter, Harvard Medical School informed the publication that the course has been postponed.

"The continuing education course, ‘Advancing Excellence in Transgender Health: A Core Course for the Whole Care Team,’ which is offered and developed by the Fenway Institute and accredited by Harvard Medical School, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for later this academic year," the school said in a statement.

The statement continued, "HMS [Harvard Medical School] remains committed to ensuring that the courses we accredit comply with applicable laws."

Harvard Medical School reportedly did not elaborate on why the course was postponed or when it would be rescheduled.

The three-day postgraduate online program was originally set to begin on Friday and has reportedly been taught at the school for 11 years.

A description of the course is still available on the Harvard Medical School website.

"Advancing Excellence in Transgender Health was developed in response to the high volume of queries from clinicians and health care staff seeking to learn about providing high-quality care for adults, adolescents, and children who are transgender or gender diverse," the website reads.

The description continued, "Sessions are led by expert faculty specialized in transgender health-focused research and patient care. The conference is appropriate for all members of health care teams, including physicians, behavioral health care providers, physician assistants, nurses, and other staff. In addition to didactic presentations, attendees will learn from lived experience panels and have the opportunity to engage in interactive discussions that highlight medical and behavioral health approaches to gender-affirming care, led by experienced clinicians specialized in transgender health."

Fox News Digital reached out to Harvard Medical School for comment.