Harvard charging $13K for DEI certificate on ‘bias’ and ‘privilege’

Classes include 'Understanding Race and Racism' and 'Power and Privilege in Systems'

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Expert calls Harvard a ‘sinking ship’ as Trump admin freezes billions in funding Video

Expert calls Harvard a ‘sinking ship’ as Trump admin freezes billions in funding

American Culture Project senior fellow Corey DeAngelis reacts to the White House’s controversial decision to freeze over $2 billion in federal funding going to Harvard.

A DEI certificate at Harvard University promises to teach students how to spot "bias" and "create a plan for addressing a real-world organizational challenge in DEI," all for $13,760 a pop.

The course, offered by the Harvard Division of Continuing Education, tells students it will help them "become a powerful voice for strategic change within your organization," and "gain critical knowledge and skills to address bias and marginalization and to foster an inclusive corporate culture." 

Some of the classes advertised as part of the certificate program include "Understanding Race and Racism," "Riots, Strikes, and Conspiracies in American History," and "Justice." 

Harvard University gate

A DEI course at Harvard promises to teach students how to spot "bias" and "create a plan for addressing a real-world organizational challenge in DEI," all for $13,760 a pop. (Getty Images)

Other classes include "Power and Privilege in Systems," "Diversity and Inclusion Management," "Institutions and Equitable Transformation," and "Harnessing Employee Talent: Motivating a Diverse Workforce." 

Fox News Digital reached out to Harvard for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

President Donald Trump has targeted DEI within the federal government and warned universities that they could lose federal funding if they continue to implement DEI programs. 

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has targeted DEI within the federal government and warned universities that they could lose federal funding if they continue to implement DEI programs.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Nikki Neily, president and founder of Defending Education, said that Harvard’s focus on DEI might not be worth the investment. 

"The DEI industry has collapsed over the past several years, so investing in a DEI certificate providing ahistorical, biased knowledge strikes me as a particularly poor life choice and one unlikely to provide students with any kind of ROI," Neily said. 

"The American people clearly have no appetite for the federal government to forgive loans for low-value programs like this — and the sooner that universities stop offering programs like this that leave students mired in debt, the better," she added. 

Harvard University banners hang in May 2025

Some of the classes advertised as part of the Harvard course include "Understanding Race and Racism," "Riots, Strikes, and Conspiracies in American History," and "Justice."  (Sophie Park/Bloomberg)

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

