Harry Styles and Gucci called out for ‘sick’ ad campaign after Balenciaga controversy

Harry Styles, and luxury fashion brand Gucci, are taking heat for an ad campaign featuring Styles wearing a t-shirt with a teddy bear on it in front of what some are alleging is a toddler bed.

Critics of the campaign are drawing similarities to a recent controversial Balenciagia ad, which featured toddlers with teddy bears in bondage. Both Gucci and Balenciagia are owned by the same parent company, Kering Group.

"A performance piece starring #HarryStyles and the #GucciHAHAHA collection," the brand tweeted.

LILA ROSE: BALENCIAGA ADS ARE A SYMPTOM OF A DEADLY DISEASE ATTACKING OUR KIDS

Critics immediately drew a connection between the Gucci ad, and the controversial Balenciaga campaign.

"@gucci Why would you create a ‘performance piece’ with a toddler’s mattress and an adult man?" Alexandra Gucci Zarini, activist and heiress of the Gucci family, posted on Instagram. "My concerns are that there seems to be a common ideology across Kering’s Fashion Houses."

"Gucci are having Harry Styles pose alongside a child’s mattress with a pink teddy bear shirt. Why are all fashion brand ad makers sick creeps?" tweeted political commentator Sophie Cochran.

"Why does #gucci have Harry Styles, a grown man posing with a child’s mattress and a pink teddy bear t shirt? Im not loving this," tweeted Scottish TV personality and author Gillian McKeith.

"Are you kidding me? A grown man with a toddler mattress?!" Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Katrina Scott commented on Gucci’s Instagram post of the ad. "What is going on with these brands?!"

KIM KARDASHIAN WAS ‘SHAKEN’ BY BALENCIAGA CAMPAIGN, ‘REEVALUATING’ BRAND TIES POST CONTROVERSIAL BONDAGE AD

Balenciagia came under fire earlier this month for two separate ad campaigns. One depicted children alongside teddy bears in bondage, and another included legal documents referencing a Supreme Court case about child pornography.

While Balenciaga apologized for the ad campaigns at the time, both Gucci and parent company Kering remained silent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gucci, Harry Styles and Kering did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.