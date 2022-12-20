Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Harry Styles and Gucci called out for ‘sick’ ad campaign after Balenciaga controversy

Critics drew a connection between Gucci's HAHAHA campaign, starring Harry Styles, and a controversial Balenciaga ad

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
close
Celebs torched for silence on Balenciaga: 'These are cowards' Video

Celebs torched for silence on Balenciaga: 'These are cowards'

'Outnumbered' panel discuss the silence from celebrities following controversial Balenciaga ad campaign

Harry Styles, and luxury fashion brand Gucci, are taking heat for an ad campaign featuring Styles wearing a t-shirt with a teddy bear on it in front of what some are alleging is a toddler bed. 

Critics of the campaign are drawing similarities to a recent controversial Balenciagia ad, which featured toddlers with teddy bears in bondage. Both Gucci and Balenciagia are owned by the same parent company, Kering Group. 

"A performance piece starring #HarryStyles and the #GucciHAHAHA collection," the brand tweeted. 

Harry Styles often gets conversational during his concerts with fans, and was met with sheer excitement when he addressed "spit-gate."

Harry Styles often gets conversational during his concerts with fans, and was met with sheer excitement when he addressed "spit-gate." (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles)

LILA ROSE: BALENCIAGA ADS ARE A SYMPTOM OF A DEADLY DISEASE ATTACKING OUR KIDS

Critics immediately drew a connection between the Gucci ad, and the controversial Balenciaga campaign.

"@gucci Why would you create a ‘performance piece’ with a toddler’s mattress and an adult man?" Alexandra Gucci Zarini, activist and heiress of the Gucci family, posted on Instagram. "My concerns are that there seems to be a common ideology across Kering’s Fashion Houses."

"Gucci are having Harry Styles pose alongside a child’s mattress with a pink teddy bear shirt. Why are all fashion brand ad makers sick creeps?" tweeted political commentator Sophie Cochran. 

"Why does #gucci  have Harry Styles, a grown man  posing with a child’s mattress and a pink teddy bear t shirt?  Im not loving this," tweeted Scottish TV personality and author Gillian McKeith. 

"Are you kidding me? A grown man with a toddler mattress?!" Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Katrina Scott commented on Gucci’s Instagram post of the ad. "What is going on with these brands?!" 

KIM KARDASHIAN WAS ‘SHAKEN’ BY BALENCIAGA CAMPAIGN, ‘REEVALUATING’ BRAND TIES POST CONTROVERSIAL BONDAGE AD

Harry Styles has come under fire for a recent Gucci ad, which some are connecting to a controversial Balenciaga ad campaign.

Harry Styles has come under fire for a recent Gucci ad, which some are connecting to a controversial Balenciaga ad campaign. (Joseph Okpako)

Balenciagia came under fire earlier this month for two separate ad campaigns. One depicted children alongside teddy bears in bondage, and another included legal documents referencing a Supreme Court case about child pornography.

While Balenciaga apologized for the ad campaigns at the time, both Gucci and parent company Kering remained silent. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gucci, Harry Styles and Kering did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Kelsey Koberg is an Editor with Fox News Digital. 